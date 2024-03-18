Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Peterborough woman has been locked up for four years after police found class A drugs at a city home.

Michelle Fuller was jailed, while Frantisek Fedak was given a community order in connection with the raid on the home more than three years ago.

Peterborough Crown Court heard that on 15 December 2020, the Peterborough Neighbourhood Support Team (NST) executed a drugs warrant at the then home of Fuller, 51, in Kesteven Walk, Eastgate.

During a search of the house, wraps of crack cocaine and heroin worth up to about £810 was found, along with £143 in cash, five mobile phones and drugs paraphernalia including scales and grinders.

Fuller was arrested and later charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, as well as being in possession of a class B substance (ADB-BUTINACA – a synthetic form of cannabis), which she admitted in court.

Two men were arrested in the flat alongside Fuller, one being 19-year-old Fedak, who was later charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine after a package containing ten wraps of the drug was found concealed in a second pair of tracksuit bottoms he was wearing.

Fedak admitted the offence in court, while no further action was taken against the other man.

Fedak, of Lincoln Road, Millfield appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on 23 January and was sentenced to an 18-month community order which requires him to do 140-hours of unpaid work and a 40-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR).

Fuller, of no fixed address, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court last week (14 March) and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Detective Constable Raneam Makansi, who investigated, said: “Issues around drug use and drug dealing in this area is a priority for us here in Peterborough.

