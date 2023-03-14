A Peterborough drug dealer, who was found with £24,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine in his Stanground home, has been jailed.

Frankie Fitzgerald was arrested on February 16 this year after a warrant was carried out at his home in Ellwood Avenue by the Cambridgeshire Police neighbourhood support team.

Inside the property, officers discovered £13,322 in cash, about £20,000 worth of cannabis and £4,000 worth of cocaine stored across different rooms, along with several mobile phones, high-end designer watches and a suspected stolen scooter.

Frankie Fitzgerald, was found with £24k of drugs in his Peterborough home.

Fitzgerald appeared at Huntingdon Law Court on March 9 where he was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison.

He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply cannabis, acquiring criminal property – including cash and receiving stolen goods, such as a Yamaha scooter.

Detective constable Leeza Phillips, who investigated, said: “Tackling drugs is a priority for the force, as we know it is something our communities regularly feed into us as a concern.

“Fitzgerald claimed he began selling drugs to pay off a drugs debt, however he has since made a significant financial gain, which has now been seized from his possession. “Hopefully his time in prison will give him a chance to reflect on his life choices and start a clean slate once he is released.”

A Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing will be held on a date which is yet to be set.

Anyone with information or concerns about drugs can report to Cambridgeshire Police online.

