Hamzah Hameed.

A drug dealer who was found with almost £2,000 worth of crack cocaine and heroin on him has been jailed.

Hamzah Hameed, 24, was arrested on July 18 this year by officers from Cambridgeshire Police’s Neighbourhood Support Team who were on patrol in the Millfield area.

Officers were flagged down by a member of the public at about 8.30pm, who told them they thought they had seen a knife in the back pocket of a man walking down Padholme Road.

Hameed, who matched the description given by the informant, was found in nearby Saxon Road and detained for a stop-search.

No weapon was found, however three mobile phones, £100 in cash and a plastic bag containing almost £2,000 worth of suspected class A drug wraps were found in his bag.

He was arrested and a search of his home in Harris Street, Millfield, took place, where officers found a small amount of crack cocaine in his bedroom, along with ‘debt sheets’, another mobile phone and small digital scales with remnants of crack cocaine on them.

A review of messages found on his mobile phones showed clear evidence of class A drug dealing.

Hameed appeared at Huntingdon Law Court on Wednesday (August 23) where he was sentenced to two years in prison after previously admitting possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Detective Constable Bethany Reynolds, who investigated, said: “Tackling drug dealing in the Millfield area has been set as a local priority for the neighbourhood policing teams after it has been raised as a concern by the local community.