A drug dealer who was caught driving a stolen car in Peterborough has been jailed.

James Hockey, 42, was driving a Hyundai Tucson on 24 January last year when officers received information the vehicle had been stolen in Merseyside.

CCTV captured the vehicle parking in St Peters Road and Hockey getting out of the driver’s side.

He began walking into the city centre but was arrested by officers and found to have a bag of heroin on him later valued at £430.

A search of the vehicle also uncovered car parts linked to a theft in Spalding, Lincolnshire.

When officers analysed Hockey’s mobile phone, they found messages suggesting he was involved in drug dealing.

Hockey, of Broadway, Peterborough, admitted possession with intent to supply heroin and receiving stolen goods.

Last week (23 January) at Cambridge Crown Court he was jailed for nine months.

DC Lloyd Davis said: “Hockey clearly thought he could get away with driving around in a stolen car, but he was wrong.