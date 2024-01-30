News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough drug dealer jailed after being caught in stolen Hyundai

James Hockey jailed for nine months
By Stephen Briggs
Published 29th Jan 2024, 15:41 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 15:47 GMT
A drug dealer who was caught driving a stolen car in Peterborough has been jailed.

James Hockey, 42, was driving a Hyundai Tucson on 24 January last year when officers received information the vehicle had been stolen in Merseyside.

CCTV captured the vehicle parking in St Peters Road and Hockey getting out of the driver’s side.

James HockeyJames Hockey
James Hockey

He began walking into the city centre but was arrested by officers and found to have a bag of heroin on him later valued at £430.

A search of the vehicle also uncovered car parts linked to a theft in Spalding, Lincolnshire.

When officers analysed Hockey’s mobile phone, they found messages suggesting he was involved in drug dealing.

Hockey, of Broadway, Peterborough, admitted possession with intent to supply heroin and receiving stolen goods.

Last week (23 January) at Cambridge Crown Court he was jailed for nine months.

DC Lloyd Davis said: “Hockey clearly thought he could get away with driving around in a stolen car, but he was wrong.

“Heroin and other class A drugs trap people in addiction and have wider negative implications on our communities. We’re determined to continue to do all we can to bring dealers before the courts.”

