A drug dealer who hid an £84,000 stash of cocaine in the loft of his Peterborough home has been jailed.

Afsan Iqbal, 31, was arrested after the Neighbourhood Support Team (NST) raided his home in Clarence Road, Millfield, on the morning of 31 March 2021.

During a search of the house, officers found £14,000 in cash and up to about £84,000 worth of cocaine hidden within the loft.

Afsan Iqbal, and some of the drugs found by police

Iqbal appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday (22 April) where he was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison after previously admitting possession with intent to supply cocaine and acquiring criminal property, namely £20,000 in cash.

A Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing is due to be held at the same court on 19 August.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Morgan, who investigated for Cambridgeshire Police, welcomed the sentence handed out. He said: “A considerable amount of class A drugs were found hidden in Iqbal’s home, which have now been seized and taken off the streets. A Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing will now be heard which will look to strip Iqbal of his illicit gains.

