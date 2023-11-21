Hadyn Cannon was seen putting a package in his underwear by police

A Peterborough drug dealer who tried to hide cocaine and heroin between his buttocks has been jailed.

Haydn Cannon will spend Christmas behind bars after being caught red handed in Woodston.

Officers spotted Hadyn Cannon, 29, cycling towards a group of known drug users in Cubitt Way, Peterborough, at about 1.45pm on 9 August.

The Neighbourhood Support Team officers, who were on plain-clothed patrols in the area, intervened and Cannon was seen putting a package in his underwear. He was arrested and taken into custody, where he refused to cooperate with a strip search.

However, he complied the following morning when officers discovering a package containing 17 wraps of heroin and 17 of cocaine between his buttocks.

The drugs were tested and valued at £340.

Cannon, of no known address, admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin.

On Friday (17 November) at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for 31 months.

DC Kyle Miskin welcomed the sentence handed out to Cannon, saying drug dealing ‘caused misery’ to communities across Peterborough.

He said: “Cannon clearly thought he could avoid being searched and get away with hiding these drugs but that simply wasn’t the case.

“Heroin and cocaine dealing can cause misery for our communities and devastate the lives of people trapped in addiction.

