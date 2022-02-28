Peterborough drug dealer claimed cocaine was for ‘treating dizziness’

Jousif Nechirvan, 26, was driving a Honda Jazz in Lincoln Road, Peterborough, at about 2am on 26 April, 2020, when he was stopped by officers.

They asked him to get out of the car and noticed a knife near the driver’s seat. When challenged about this Nechirvan claimed he used it when cooking barbeques.

Officers searched the car and discovered a plastic tub behind the driver’s seat containing 24 wraps of cocaine worth up to £720.

Jousif Nechirvan and the knife found in his car

Nechirvan, of Redgate Court, Peterborough, claimed he used the drug to treat dizziness.

However, he later admitted possession of a knife in a public place and possession with intent to supply cocaine and on Thursday (24 February) was jailed for three years at Cambridge Crown Court.