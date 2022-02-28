Peterborough drug dealer claimed cocaine was for ‘treating dizziness’
A Peterborough drug dealer who claimed a stash of cocaine was for ‘treating his dizziness’ has been jailed.
Jousif Nechirvan, 26, was driving a Honda Jazz in Lincoln Road, Peterborough, at about 2am on 26 April, 2020, when he was stopped by officers.
They asked him to get out of the car and noticed a knife near the driver’s seat. When challenged about this Nechirvan claimed he used it when cooking barbeques.
Officers searched the car and discovered a plastic tub behind the driver’s seat containing 24 wraps of cocaine worth up to £720.
Nechirvan, of Redgate Court, Peterborough, claimed he used the drug to treat dizziness.
However, he later admitted possession of a knife in a public place and possession with intent to supply cocaine and on Thursday (24 February) was jailed for three years at Cambridge Crown Court.
Detective Sergeant Matt Lauch said: “These substances cause havoc with the lives of people trapped in addiction. Drug dealing can also cause significant issues for our communities, with links to anti-social behaviour and violence.”