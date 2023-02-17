A man is due in court on Friday(February 17) in connection with drug dealing in Peterborough.

Frankie Fitzgerald, 26, was arrested on Thursday afternoon (February 16) after a warrant was carried out at his home in Ellwood Avenue, Stanground, by the police’s Neighbourhood Support Team.

He has since been charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply cannabis, acquiring criminal property – namely cash, and receiving stolen goods – a Yamaha scooter.

Frankie Fitzgerald has been charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday.