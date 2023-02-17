Peterborough drug dealer charged over supply of cocaine and cannabis
Frankie Fitzgerald has also been charged with acquiring stolen goods.
A man is due in court on Friday(February 17) in connection with drug dealing in Peterborough.
Frankie Fitzgerald, 26, was arrested on Thursday afternoon (February 16) after a warrant was carried out at his home in Ellwood Avenue, Stanground, by the police’s Neighbourhood Support Team.
He has since been charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply cannabis, acquiring criminal property – namely cash, and receiving stolen goods – a Yamaha scooter.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
Anyone with information or concerns about drugs can report it on the Cambridgeshire Police website.