Peterborough drug dealer caught trying to sell crack cocaine and heroin in park

A Peterborough drug dealer has been jailed after he was caught red-handed by plain-clothed officers.

The officers were alerted to Ismael Coulibaly (20) by colleagues using CCTV covering Stanley Recreation Ground, off Crawthorne Road, at about 1.20pm on June 30.

Ismael Coulibaly

They approached and tried to arrest Coulibaly, who dropped to his knees in an attempt to free himself.

As he tried to sprint away officers grabbed his leg and restrained him while he tried to hide a plastic bag in the back of his shorts. Inside the bag officers found 23 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin, worth £230.

Coulibaly, of Manton, Bretton, pleaded guilty to possession of crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply on Thursday (April 11) at Peterborough Crown Court and was sentenced to 31 months in a young offenders institution.

Detective Sergeant Liz Cooper said: “Coulibaly has shown a blatant disregard for the law by selling drugs in a public park in broad daylight.

“The sale of Class A drugs is the cause of many other crimes affecting society such as burglary, theft and anti-social behaviour and we will continue to crack down on those involved.”