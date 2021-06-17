Peterborough drug dealer caught after crashing bike into fence
A drug dealer from Peterborough was caught after he crashed his bike into a fence.
Officers from the Neighbourhood Support Team who were on plain-clothed patrols in the Victoria Park area of Peterborough in August 2019, spotted what looked to be a drug deal.
On approaching the suspected dealer, despite identifying themselves as police officers, 33-year-old Serifo Jau attempted to make off on a bicycle but failed to get very far after he crashed into a low fence.
Jau was detained and continued to struggle in an attempt to get away, but was restrained while a search of him was carried out.
The officers found wraps of drugs, cash and a mobile phone on him, as well as further drugs and a ‘burner-style’ phone on the ground where Jau fell off his bike.
Jau, of Century Square in Millfield, was arrested and later charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs after being found to be in possession of 240 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin worth almost £2,500.
He initially denied the offences in court but changed his pleas earlier this year. He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday) where he was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years, and he must complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR).
Sergeant Sarah Phillips, who investigated, said: “This was a great spot by our Neighbourhood Support Team who managed to intercept a drug dealer who was found to be in possession of a significant amount of class A drugs.
“Information from our communities about drug dealing or drug use can really help us in our fight against this matter in our county, therefore I would encourage anyone with concerns to get in touch.”