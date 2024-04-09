Peterborough drug dealer avoids jail after police find hundreds of tablets in her car

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman from Stanground has been spared prison after admitting being involved in class B and C drug dealing.

Officers from the Neighbourhood Support Team (NST) were on patrol in the Kesteven Walk area of Eastgate, Peterborough, on the morning of 16 January 2021, when they witnessed what they believed to be a drug deal from a car.

The driver, 50-year-old Rachel Ellis, was pulled over and a search of the car was carried out which uncovered almost 200 tablets of various class C drugs, including tramadol, zopiclone and pregabalin, in her handbag, along with £286 in cash and a mobile phone.

Ellis was arrested, along with the passenger, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class C drugs and a search of her home in Burystead, Stanground, was carried out.

Digital scales containing traces of heroin, cocaine and THC were seized, along with about £2,850 of a synthetic cannabis – a class B drug, and further tramadol tablets.

Examination of Ellis’ mobile phone uncovered a large amount of text messages relating to the supply of drugs including cannabis and tramadol.

Ellis was released under investigation while further enquiries were carried out, and her passenger was released with no further action.

More than a year later, on 2 March 2022, police were called out to Ellis’ home in relation to an unconnected matter, however she was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class B and C drugs after about £566 worth of amphetamine, tramadol, pregabalin, temazepam and £787 in cash were found in her home.

Ellis appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (5 April) where she was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for 18 months, after previously admitting charges of possession with intent to supply a class C drug (tramadol), possession of a class B drug (amphetamine) and being concerned in the supply of a class B drug (synthetic cannabis).

She was also ordered to complete a 30-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) and forfeit £3,297.65 in cash that was seized by police, which will be given to a nominated charity.

Ellis denied two other counts of possession with intent to supply class C drugs (clenbuterol and zopiclone) and possession with intent to supply a class B drug (synthetic cannabis), which was accepted in court and will lie on file.

Detective Constable Andrew Donaldson, who investigated, said: “This was a great spot by our Neighbourhood Support Team who were on proactive patrols in the area, on the lookout for exactly this type of activity.

“Ellis was caught in the act, and we subsequently found a whole host more drugs at her home, along with evidence from her mobile phone which gave her little option but to admit her involvement in dealing these illegal drugs.”