Bakr Bahroz was stopped while driving a black BMW 3 series.

A driver who was pulled over for having no insurance was later found with £1,260 worth of cocaine on him.

Bakr Bahroz, 28, was stopped in a black BMW 3 series he was driving in Tyesdale, Bretton, Peterborough, on February 27 after it flagged to police as having no insurance.

A check of his licence revealed it was no longer valid in the UK and was registered to an address in Glasgow.

Bahroz, who appeared nervous and shaking, claimed he was visiting a friend but couldn’t provide any further details, when the officer spotted two mobile phones in the car’s centre console.

A further check on the vehicle showed potential links to drug dealing, prompting a search of both Bahroz and the car, which uncovered wraps of cocaine in his coat pockets and trousers. A strip-search in custody revealed further wraps concealed on him.

Bahroz, of Gulson Road, Coventry, West Midlands, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, November 14) where he was sentenced to one year in prison.

He had previously pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, offering to supply cocaine and driving without a licence or insurance - with a basis of plea that the drugs found were for his own use for medical reasons.

Detective Constable Stephanie Dunlop, who investigated, said: “What was initially a vehicle stop for having no insurance turned out to be the uncovering of a drug dealer travelling through our county – this was great work by neighbourhood officers.”