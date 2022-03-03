Peterborough driver gives highest drink drive reading officers have seen

The driver was on the A1139 in the city at 7pm last night (Tuesday) when he was involved in a collision when his car crashed into the central reservation.

Concerned residents who believed the driver to be under the influence of alcohol contacted police.

When he gave a roadside breath test, he gave a reading of 186ugs in 100ml of breath - the legal limit is 35ugs.

When he gave a reading Thorpe Wood Police Station - which is the reading which will be used in evidence - he gave a reading of 156ugs, still more than four times the legal limit.

A spokesman for the BCH Road Policing Unit tweeted; “Attended a report of a collision where members of the public detained the driver until we arrived as they suspected he was drunk. It turns out he was, giving a reading of 186!!! Arrested and off to custody

“186 was the highest roadside reading we’d seen personally as the attending officers. The evidential reading at custody, nearly two hours later, was 156! This was achieved from one “small glass of vodka”..apparently”