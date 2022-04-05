Peterborough drink driver who was more than four times over the limit given suspended sentence
A Peterborough drink driver who was more than four times over the limit when he was caught has been given a suspended sentence.
Krzysztof Kuta (43) of Paynesholm, Peterborough was driving a Peugeot 407 on the Frank Perkins Parkway on March 2 when he was stopped by police.
Peterborough Magistrates’ Court heard he had ‘driven badly’ and it was described he ‘fell out of the car.’
He gave a breathalyser reading of 153 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Kuta pleaded guilty to drink driving at the court, and magistrates heard he had shown remorse for his offending.
He also told the court ‘he does not like drink’ - but the coirt said ‘clearly there are issues in your life to say that you do.’ Magistrates also told him his actions had endangered other motorists on the road.
He was given a 16 week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and ordered to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128, and costs of £105, and was disqualified from driving for three years.