Krzysztof Kuta (43) of Paynesholm, Peterborough was driving a Peugeot 407 on the Frank Perkins Parkway on March 2 when he was stopped by police.

Peterborough Magistrates’ Court heard he had ‘driven badly’ and it was described he ‘fell out of the car.’

He gave a breathalyser reading of 153 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Kuta has been banned from driving for three years

Kuta pleaded guilty to drink driving at the court, and magistrates heard he had shown remorse for his offending.

He also told the court ‘he does not like drink’ - but the coirt said ‘clearly there are issues in your life to say that you do.’ Magistrates also told him his actions had endangered other motorists on the road.