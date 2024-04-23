Peterborough drink driver who nearly crashed into Bourges Boulevard barriers banned from the roads

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A drink driver who blew almost three times the legal limit after being spotted swerving across the road on Bourges Boulevard has been disqualified from driving for more than two years.

In the early hours of 19 March, response officers were in the Millfield area of Peterborough when they noticed a black Chevrolet driving along Lincoln Road without its lights on. They followed the car onto Bourges Boulevard when it turned its lights on, however it began swerving between lanes and nearly crashed into safety barriers, resulting in it being pulled over in Mountsteven Avenue, Walton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver, Peteris Veigurs, 33, told officers that his poor manner of driving was due to tiredness, but a routine roadside breath test gave a result of 105, which is three times over the prescribed limit of alcohol of 35.

The moment Peteris Veigurs was stopped by police

Veigurs was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and brought into custody, where he gave an evidential reading of 97, more than double the legal limit.

He was later charged with drink driving, driving without insurance, and driving without a licence after checks on the Police National Computer (PNC) revealed he was not named on the insurance and did not have a driving licence.

Veigurs, of Willesden Avenue, Walton, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (17 April), where he admitted the offences and was sentenced to a 12-month community order which requires him to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and was disqualified from driving for two years and two months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Leo Clarke, who made the arrest, said: “Driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol is incredibly dangerous and can put both the driver and other motorists or pedestrians in danger, and it was very fortunate that this did not happen on this occasion.

“If you are going out and intending on having a drink, please make alternative arrangements as it could save lives and make the roads a lot safer.”