Peterborough drink driver who crashed while more than three times the limit banned from roads

Vaidas Vaitiekunas crashed in Fletton Avenue in Peterborough

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A drunk driver who caused a collision in Peterborough while more than three times the legal limit has been banned from driving for more than two years.

Vaidas Vaitiekunas, 42, was arrested on the afternoon of 18 October when police were called out to a collision in Fletton Avenue, Woodston, Peterborough, and he blew 110 at the roadside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He admitted to officers that he had been drinking whiskey and knew he shouldn’t have been driving, that it was “not clever” and there was “no excuse” but a family member had text him asking for help with some laundry.

Vaidas Vaitiekunas was more than three times the drink drive limit

A witness described how Vaitiekunas had turned right into Glebe Road, into the path of an oncoming car and collided with the driver’s side, fortunately not injuring anyone.

Vaitiekunas, of Stagshaw Drive, Fletton, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (3 December) where he was disqualified from driving for 25 months and fined £40 after admitting drink driving.

PC Chloe Pearson, who investigated, welcomed the sentence, and said: “Vaitiekunas knew what he was doing was wrong, yet he still made the decision to get behind the wheel knowing full well he was not fit to drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope he will learn from this and never get behind the wheel under the influence again.”

The case comes during the force’s festive campaign cracking down on drink and drug drivers, with a warning that doing so could destroy lives forever.

Throughout December, officers are carrying out roadside checks across the county and people are also being reminded of the 24/7 confidential, dedicated hotline to report drink and drug drivers on 0800 032 0845. If someone is in immediate danger, always call 999.