Peterborough drink driver who crashed Mini into central reservation on Werrington Parkway banned from the roads

A drink driver who had no insurance and was more than three times the legal limit has lost his licence for more than two years.

Jordan Binyon, 23, crashed the pink Mini Cooper he was driving into the central reservation of Werrington Parkway, Peterborough, on the evening of 22 October.

A 999 call was made to police after another driver witnessed Binyon speeding past her and then having crashed further up the road and was facing the wrong way.

The witness reported the driver smelt of alcohol when they approached him to see if he was okay.

Binyon was arrested after officers carried out a roadside breath test which gave a reading of 134 – more than three times the legal limit of 35.

Checks were carried out on the car which revealed Binyon was not named on the insurance policy, resulting in him being further arrested for driving without insurance.

Binyon, of Livermore Green, Werrington, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (10 November) where he was disqualified from driving for 26 months after pleading guilty to drink driving and driving without insurance.

He must also complete a six-month alcohol treatment order, a 10-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR), and 100 hours of unpaid work.

PC Lucy Bannister, who investigated, said: “Drink driving can often have extremely dangerous consequences. Thankfully, no one was injured in this incident.