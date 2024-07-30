Peterborough drink driver claimed he had only had one pint - but was double the limit
and live on Freeview channel 276
A drink driver who claimed he’d only had “one pint” yet was found to be double the limit during a roadside test has been disqualified from driving.
Victor Jackson, 69, caught the attention of officers who were driving through Stanground, after he approached a roundabout in his white BMW 3 series at speed just before midnight on 10 July.
The officers followed the car and, after witnessing it driving erratically including veering across lanes and driving significantly under the speed limit, it was pulled over in Gunthorpe Ridings.
Jackson, of Mealsgate, Gunthorpe, initially claimed he’d only had one pint a few hours before but later admitted he’d had two before giving a roadside breath test reading of 72 – more than double the legal limit of 35.
He was charged with drink driving after giving an evidential sample of 61, which he admitted at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
He was disqualified from driving for three years as well as being ordered to pay a total of £327 – a £173 fine, £85 court costs and a £69 victim surcharge.
PC Kyle Gallagher said: “We happened to be in the right place at the right time when we came across Jackson whose driving raised concerns.
“Driving under the influence of alcohol is extremely dangerous and puts lives in danger, it just isn’t worth the risk.”
The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and provides the public with the chance to provide information about anyone they think may be driving under the influence of drink or drugs.