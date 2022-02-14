Peterborough drink driver caught more than three times over limit avoids being sent to prison after admitting she has alcohol problem
A Peterborough drink driver who was caught more than three times over the limit has avoided being sent to prison after admitting she has an alcohol problem.
Ellie Lewis (29) of Church Street, Nassington, was caught driving a Mini Cooper on Bridge End Road, Wansford on January 5 this year.
She gave a breathalyzer reading of 128 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Lewis pleaded guilty to drink driving at a hearing at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last week.
She was given a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Magistrates said they could suspend the sentence because of her guilty plea, and because she recognised she had a drink problem. She was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128, and costs of £105, and was disqualified from driving for 30 months. The ban can be reduced by 30 weeks if a drink drive rehabilitation course is completed by 7/11/23