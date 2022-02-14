Peterborough drink driver caught more than three times over limit avoids being sent to prison after admitting she has alcohol problem

She was given a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Magistrates said they could suspend the sentence because of her guilty plea, and because she recognised she had a drink problem. She was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128, and costs of £105, and was disqualified from driving for 30 months. The ban can be reduced by 30 weeks if a drink drive rehabilitation course is completed by 7/11/23