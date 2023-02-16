A drink driver has been banned from the roads after crashing into a car stopped at traffic lights in Peterborough.

Vitalijus Kozlovas (41) of Edgcote Close, Peterborough, was more than three times the limit when the crash happened on South Street on Sunday evening – with witnesses describing ‘a strong smell of alcohol’ coming from him following the incident..

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (February 14) where he was disqualified from driving for three years and four months.

The crash happened in South Street on Sunday evening

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “On Sunday evening, a road traffic collision occurred on South Street where a Vauxhall Zafira went straight into the back of a another vehicle stopped at a red light.

“The driver of the Zafira, a 41-year-old man, remained at the scene but struggled to get out of his car and was wobbling on his feet.

“Witnesses smelt a strong smell of alcohol coming from the man and immediately called the police.

“The man was breathalysed and gave a reading of 110 (microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath). The legal limit is 35...

“Further checks also showed that the man did not have a valid driving licence.”

Along with the driving ban, Kozlovas was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

