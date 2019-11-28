Peterborough drink and drug drivers fined by court

Drink and drug drivers have been fined at court after being spotted behind the wheel while under the influence in Peterborough.

A number of motorists were put before the courts over the past week after being stopped above the limit.

Jermaine Pottinger (43) of Whittlesey Road, Peterborough was found guilty of driving under the influence of cannabis on Whittlesey Road on February 8 in his Peugeot 207.

Pottinger was fined £180, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £620. He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Reinis Bautris (36) of Dingley Court, Peterborough was nearly three times over the limit when he was stopped on St John’s Street on October 21.

He gave a reading of 103 microgrammes (ugs) of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath - the legal limit is 35ugs.

Bautris pleaded guilty to drink driving, and was ordered to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work, pay a victim surcharge of £90.01 and costs of £85. He was also disqualified from driving for 26 months, which can be reduced by 26 weeks if a drink drive rehabilitation course is completed by 23/5/21.

Kaspars Bukovskis (36) of Taverners Road, Peterborough was caught two times over the limit on Northfield Road on October 6.

He gave a reading of 76ugs in 100ml of breath, and later pleaded guilty to drink driving and to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

He was fined £250, ordered to pay a victim surcharge £32 and costs of £85. He was also banned from driving for 20 months.

Liam Doughty (19) of Churchill Road, Gorefield admitted drink driving after being stopped on Church Road, Leverington on October 27.

He gave a reading of 51ugs in 100ml of breath, and was fined £173, given a victim surcharge of £32, and costs of £85. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months, which can be reduced by 14 weeks if the course is completed by 15/8/20

Michael Michta (35) of Medworth, Peterborough was fined £163 after he admitted drink driving,

His Nissan Almera was stopped on Lincoln Road on October 27, and he gave a reading of 44ugs in 100ml of breath.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and costs of £85. Michta was disqualified from driving for 14 months which can be reduced by 14 weeks if the course is completed by 15/8/20.

Alexander Nascimento (31) of Harlech Court, Thrapston failed to give a specimen of breath when he was stopped in Peterborough.

He admitted the charge, and was ordered to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £90.02 and costs of £85. He has also been disqualified from driving for 24 months, which can be reduced by 24 weeks if the course is completed by 6/4/21

Dmitrij Neverovskij (43) of Vere Road, Peterborough was nearly twice the limit when he was caught on Gladstone Street on October 26.

He pleaded to drink driving after giving a reading of 72ugs in 100ml of breath.

He was fined £400 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £40 and costs of £85. He was also disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Matthew Thompson (29) of Kirkmeadow, Peterborough, was also stopped on October 26, this time on Eastfield Road.

He entered a guilty plea to drink driving after giving a reading of 45ugs in 100ml of breath.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and £85 costs. He was also Disqualified for 14 months, which can be reduced by

14 weeks if the course is completed by 15/8/20

Thomas Quine (34) of Victoria Road, Wisbech, was stopped on Elm Road on May 29.

He gave a reading of 109ugs in 100ml of blood (the limit is 80ugs).

He admitted drink driving, and was fined £400, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £40 and £85 costs. He was Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

The victim surcharge goes to a national pot of money to help all victims of crime.