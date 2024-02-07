Peterborough domestic violence referrals soar - as police receive dozens of calls in just a few days
The number of domestic violence referrals in Peterborough has risen by a third, a city charity has revealed.
Peterborough Women’s Aid said that the number of referrals they had received in January had risen by 33 per cent compared to the previous year.
In a Facebook post, Cambridgeshire Police said they had received more than 80 reports of domestic abuse last weekend – with a number of them being reports from friends or neighbours of victims.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We received more than 80 reports of domestic abuse at the weekend.
“Thank you to everyone who called with concerns for someone they know or a neighbour.
“Tackling domestic abuse is one of our priorities. We’re working hard to support victims and bring perpetrators before the courts.
“If you’re concerned someone you know might be in an abusive relationship, please speak to them and encourage them to seek help. More information is available on our website: https://orlo.uk/VsYuc"
Peterborough Women’s Aid said that the fact referrals and reports had increased could be seen as a good thing – as it indicated people were more confident coming forward.
Mandy Geraghty, the charity’s CEO, said: “We try and see this as a positive thing as it means that victims are reaching out for help and are aware of the services we provide.”
Mandy also said that the fact Cambridgeshire Police were posting about the number of referrals was a positive sign.
Last month the charity opened a new support centre in Peterborough.
Anne’s House, in Cromwell Road, offers a range of services for women, from support sessions to yoga groups, all aiming to help survivors of domestic abuse.
Mandy said in the few weeks the centre had been open, it had already been a major success.
She said: “The response to opening has been great and we have had 90 visits from women so far, professionals and clients.”
For information on support services offered by Peterborough Women’s Aid, visit https://peterboroughwomensaid.co.uk/
More support is available at https://www.cambs.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/daa/domestic-abuse/