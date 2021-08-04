Peterborough deaths caused by drug misuse remain stable

Heroin

The data, published today by the Office for National Statistics, shows that between 2018 and 2020 there were 25 deaths caused by drug misuse in the city - a rate of 4.4 deaths per 100,000 people.

Eight of the deaths were recorded in 2020, six in 2019 and 11 in 2018.

Between 2016 and 2018 there were exactly the same number of deaths.

The rate of 4.4 compares to a rate across England of 5.0.

Of the 25 deaths between 2018 and 2020, 16 were male and nine were female.

When it comes to deaths caused by drug poisoning, there were 45 deaths between 2018 and 2020 - 18 in 2020 and 2018, and nine in 2019.