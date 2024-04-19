Peterborough dealer found with nearly £20,000 of cash and drugs in Hampton home jailed
and live on Freeview channel 276
A drug dealer who was found with almost £20,000 worth of cash and drugs in his Hampton home has been jailed.
Police uncovered thousands of pounds worth of drugs and cash after they carried out a warrant at Jack Defraine’s home in Sparrow Road, Hampton Vale, on 21 May 2021.
Defraine, 29, wasn’t home when officers forced entry but was alerted to their presence via his video doorbell and turned up mid-search to find out what was happening.
He was arrested after officers found a washbag containing £11,645 in cash in his bedroom, along with up to about £7,065 worth of drugs including MDMA, LSD, ketamine and cannabis in various rooms throughout the house.
Defraine appeared at Cambridge Crown Court today (Friday) where he was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison after being found guilty of possession with intent to supply a class A drug (MDMA), possession with intent to supply a class B drug (ketamine) and possession of criminal property (cash). He was cleared of possession with intent to supply a class B drug (cannabis) and had previously admitted possession of a class A drug (LSD).
PC Shane Nicholls said: “This warrant was part of Operation Spotlight – a partnership response to tackling drug-related activity across Peterborough.
“Defraine denied any involvement in dealing drugs, however the evidence showing the sheer amount of cash and substances he was in possession of ultimately led to a jury finding him guilty.
“I would encourage members of the public to help us in our efforts to tackle drug dealing by passing on information or concerns.”