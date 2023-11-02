Peterborough dealer becomes ninth person jailed as part of major operation tackling drug dealing in city
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man who admitted selling crack cocaine in Peterborough has become the latest person to be jailed as part of a major police operation tackling drug dealing in the city.
Lee Campbell, 47, was arrested in Francis Gardens, Dogsthorpe, on 25 May as part of Operation Tsunami – a crackdown on exploitation and the sale of class A drugs across Peterborough.
After months of intelligence gathering as part of the operation, Campbell, of St Edmunds Walk, Hampton Centre, Peterborough was identified as being involved in the sale of crack cocaine.
He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday (31 October) where he was jailed for two years after admitting supplying crack cocaine.
DC Elisabetta D'Ancona, who investigated, said: “Operation Tsunami has been the culmination of many months of intelligence gathering, using information from the public and proactive warrants across Peterborough.
“The evidence against Campbell was so strong it gave him no option than to admit the offence, and he’ll now be spending time in prison.
“These substances destroy lives and can cause misery for communities so we will continue to do all we can to bring drug dealers to justice.”
Campbell is the ninth person to be sentenced as part of Operation Tsunami.
The enforcement phase, which ran throughout May, has so far seen 48 people arrested with 21 of those charged with 84 drug offences, and nine people sentenced to a total of more than 30 years in prison.