Peterborough dealer becomes ninth person jailed as part of major operation tackling drug dealing in city

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who admitted selling crack cocaine in Peterborough has become the latest person to be jailed as part of a major police operation tackling drug dealing in the city.

Lee Campbell, 47, was arrested in Francis Gardens, Dogsthorpe, on 25 May as part of Operation Tsunami – a crackdown on exploitation and the sale of class A drugs across Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After months of intelligence gathering as part of the operation, Campbell, of St Edmunds Walk, Hampton Centre, Peterborough was identified as being involved in the sale of crack cocaine.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Campbell

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday (31 October) where he was jailed for two years after admitting supplying crack cocaine.

DC Elisabetta D'Ancona, who investigated, said: “Operation Tsunami has been the culmination of many months of intelligence gathering, using information from the public and proactive warrants across Peterborough.

“The evidence against Campbell was so strong it gave him no option than to admit the offence, and he’ll now be spending time in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These substances destroy lives and can cause misery for communities so we will continue to do all we can to bring drug dealers to justice.”

Campbell is the ninth person to be sentenced as part of Operation Tsunami.