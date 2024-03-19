Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough cyclists can get their bikes security marked at a special event in the city this week.

Cambridgeshire Police’s city centre neighbourhood team are holding a bike marking event at Peterborough Railway Station bike racks between 4pm and 6pm on Friday (22 March).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A tamper proof sticker will be put on the bike, acting as a visual deterrent to thieves. Getting your bike marked is important because if the bike is stolen and then recovered by police, the chances of it being reunited with you is higher as it will be registered to the national cycle database.

You can get your bike security marked this week

This initiative is being funded by the ‘Safer Communities Fund’, set up last year by the Police and Crime Commissioner, which aims to help agencies deal with local issues of crime and disorder (e.g. anti-social behaviour, road safety, and bike theft).