Peterborough cyclists can get their bikes security marked this week
Peterborough cyclists can get their bikes security marked at a special event in the city this week.
Cambridgeshire Police’s city centre neighbourhood team are holding a bike marking event at Peterborough Railway Station bike racks between 4pm and 6pm on Friday (22 March).
A tamper proof sticker will be put on the bike, acting as a visual deterrent to thieves. Getting your bike marked is important because if the bike is stolen and then recovered by police, the chances of it being reunited with you is higher as it will be registered to the national cycle database.
This initiative is being funded by the ‘Safer Communities Fund’, set up last year by the Police and Crime Commissioner, which aims to help agencies deal with local issues of crime and disorder (e.g. anti-social behaviour, road safety, and bike theft).
All you have to do is meet officers with your bike. It is a completely free event, only costing you a few minutes of your time.