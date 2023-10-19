Peterborough cyclists can get their bike security marked for free in city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough cyclists will be able to get their bikes security marked in Cathedral Square tomorrow.

Officers will be in the square between 11am and 4pm marking bikes in a bid to reduce cycle theft in the area.

It is a completely free event where all attendees will have to do is meet our NPT officers in Cathedral Square with their bike and give a few minutes of their time for officers to do the marking.

The event is designed to reduce bike theft

Bikes will be marked with a tamper proof sticker which can also act as a visual deterrent for thieves, and the bike will be registered to the national cycle database. Therefore, if a bike is stolen and later recovered, there is a higher chance that it can be reunited with its owner.

The team were able to secure funding through the ‘Safer Communities Fund’, set up by the Police and Crime Commissioner last year, which funds local initiatives to deal with issues that matter most to communities.

Police and Crime Commissioner, Darryl Preston, said: “The impact of bike theft can be significant and should not be underestimated as they can be the main mode of transport for someone to get to work or school.