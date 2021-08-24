Peterborough crime commissioner secures £1.3 million of extra funding in first 100 days in the post

Saturday (21st August 2021) marked Darryl Preston’s 100th day in office since taking the Oath of Office on May 13th.

During those 100 days Darryl has announced successful partnership bids of more than £1.3 million.

These additional funds for the county include:

Crime

- more than half a million pounds (£559,894) over two years for an extra eight specially trained staff to support the most vulnerable victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence;

- just over £300k to further tackle domestic abuse and stalking from the Home Office Domestic Abuse Perpetrator Fund;

- a successful bid on behalf of Cambridge and Peterborough Rape Crisis Partnership for £18,807 to the Male Rape Support Fund;

- further funding to support victims and survivors of domestic abuse and child sexual abuse worth nearly £100k from the Ministry of Justice Critical Support Fund which will provide a specialist Stalking and Harassment IDVA for two years and local support services.

- In June Peterborough benefited from a successful bid to round 2 of the Home Office’s Safer Streets Fund. The money will be used to deliver interventions at various locations across the city centre to reduce personal theft, robbery, and cycle crime.

Moreover the Commissioner has awarded £166,000 during his first 100 days. This has included: £71,000 to tackle community speeding, £25,000 to Cambridgeshire Countryside Watch to step up efforts in preventing crime in our rural communities and funding for an electronic diversion scheme to £26,000.

Darryl Preston said: “It has been an extremely busy and rewarding first 100 days as your Police and Crime Commissioner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. I have had the pleasure of announcing more than £1.3 million additional funding and awarding £166,000 to projects within the county to cut crime, protect victims and keep our communities safe. But I couldn’t have done this alone; this reflects the strong partnership working already ongoing in this county and the hard work of many.

“I am determined to listen and represent the views of the whole county and all of the communities living and working within it. I have spoken with MPs, councillors and community leaders such as the NFU, Peterborough Positive and Chambers of Commerce, as well as speaking to residents from across the county. The feedback I have received will be reflected in my Police and Crime Plan currently being developed.