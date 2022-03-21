Cllr Shaz Nawaz made the calls following a spate of burglaries in the Peveril Road area of the city this year. Jewellery, cash and other items worth tens of thousands of pounds were stolen in the raids, and residents said they did not feel safe in their own homes as a result.

Cllr Nawaz, who represents the Park Ward, said; “We need officers in our neighbourhoods with local knowledge to provide a presence and offer reassurance.

“People in my ward are angry, their homes have been ransacked and their private places have been violated and they feel like they are getting no protection or support from the police. Such is the anger and disillusionment that a number of the residents are talking about forming their own patrol to protect their houses and their belongings.”

PCSOs

But Police and Crime Commissioner, Darryl Preston said there were no plans for PCSOs to return.

He said; “I, alongside Councillor Nawaz, have visited the victims of recent burglaries in Peterborough to hear first-hand about their experiences. I have been a victim of burglary myself before and understand that it is a truly devastating crime. I also recognise that victims often feel unsafe in their own homes after the incident.

“As a former detective on a burglary squad, I want to be clear: any insinuation that these crimes would not have occurred had Cambridgeshire Constabulary had more PCSOs operating in the area is simply misleading. On the contrary, the force currently employs a record number of police officers. These are fully warranted crime fighters and investigators with the full range of police powers and we expect an additional 82 officers to join the force this year.

“Additionally, a few of the Constabulary’s former PCSOs have undergone the required training to become fully warranted officers and have been placed back into the community they previously served.

“I think it is important that the public are aware that the Chief Constable legally has operational independence. It means that only he has the powers to deploy his workforce, including officers. Neither I, nor any other local politician, has the authority to tell the Chief Constable to recruit more PCSOs.

“Lastly, I have been informed by the Constabulary that arrests have been made, patrols in the area have been increased, they are engaging with residents in response to their concerns, offering crime prevention advice and signposting to support services.”

So far in 2022, there have been six burglaries in the Peveril Road area of Peterborough.

Two people, a man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the burglaries. They have since been bailed by police.