Peterborough Court Results: Man banned from drinking alcohol for 90 days after admitting assault
November 10
Robert Mcoll (30) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of a pedal cycle
Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £85
November 13
Lee Gray (39) of Clayton, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Community order – abstain from consuming alcohol for 90 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Compensation £100
Kevin Kilmartin (57) of Greenhill Road, Kettering
Guilty plea to speeding (35mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £492, victim surcharge £592, costs £110. Three points on licence
Rafael Guimares Silva (30) of Gatenby, Peterborough
Guilty of speeding (70mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. Six points on licence
Ziyad Guliyev (39) of Dempsey Walk, Crawley
Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £576, victim surcharge £230, costs £110. Six points on licence
Frances Walker (36) of St Mary’s Street, Farcet
Guilty plea to speeding (43mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £153, victim surcharge £61, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 28 days
November 15
Treska Neave (53) of Brynmore, Peterborough
Guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver
Absolute discharge. Six points on licence