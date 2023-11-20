News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Court Results: Man banned from drinking alcohol for 90 days after admitting assault

Results of the latest sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates' Court
By Stephen Briggs
Published 17th Nov 2023, 14:36 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 14:41 GMT
November 10

Robert Mcoll (30) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of a pedal cycle

Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £85

November 13

Lee Gray (39) of Clayton, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Community order – abstain from consuming alcohol for 90 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Compensation £100

Kevin Kilmartin (57) of Greenhill Road, Kettering

Guilty plea to speeding (35mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £492, victim surcharge £592, costs £110. Three points on licence

Rafael Guimares Silva (30) of Gatenby, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (70mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. Six points on licence

Ziyad Guliyev (39) of Dempsey Walk, Crawley

Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £576, victim surcharge £230, costs £110. Six points on licence

Frances Walker (36) of St Mary’s Street, Farcet

Guilty plea to speeding (43mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £153, victim surcharge £61, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 28 days

November 15

Treska Neave (53) of Brynmore, Peterborough

Guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver

Absolute discharge. Six points on licence

