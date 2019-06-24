Peterborough councillor calls for boy racers’ cars to be crushed in fight against anti-social driving

A Peterborough City Councillor has called for anti-social drivers using the city’s streets as a race track to have their cars crushed in a bid to put the brakes on the misery caused by boy racers.

Cllr Julie Howell, who represents the Orton Waterville ward, said a permanent solution needed to be found to stop street racing and drifting on roads in Peterborough - and destroying the vehicles used should be one option open to police.

Cllr Howell said anti-social drivers using streets near the Ortons as a race track were keeping residents up to the early hours of the morning.

For the second week running, Cambridgeshire police imposed a dispersal order at the weekend to try and tackle the problem. Nearly a dozen drivers were given warnings to move on by officers this time.

While cllr Howell said the latest order was more successful than the previous time one was implemented - but said more needed to be done.

She said: “It was much better this time. i contacted police once, at about 5pm on Friday, when a resident saw about 20 cars parked on Ham Lane, but it was much better.

“The problem is the police only have the power to put the dispersal order in for 48 hours. It can’t be a permanent thing, and that is frustrating.

“It is causing stress, because residents don’t know when it (anti-social driving) is going to start up.

“It is the anxiety of waiting for it to start.”

Police have not yet confirmed if another dispersal order will be put in place this weekend.

Cllr Howell said: “We need a permanent solution.

“It is not the best use of police resources - they should be focusing on burglary, sexual offences and other priorities.

“Residents are saying that 101 is not working for a lot of them - the response they get is that it is a noise problem and therefore for the council to deal with - it is not, it is antisocial behaviour and dangerous driving.

“The dispersal order is one thing, but we want action that will have an impact - taking away their cars and crushing them, for example.

“We need to get all the people involved - the council, the police, land owners on industrial estates - together to find a way to stop it happening.”

A petition set up by cllr Howell to encourage Peterborough City Council and other agencies to take action now has more than 180 signatures.

She said: “Residents have been very supportive and grateful that someone is trying to do something. They have welcomed the petition, and I hope to be able to raise it at the next full council meeting.”

After the dispersal order ended at 10am yesterday (Sunday), Cambridgeshire police tweeted: “During the dispersal period we issued 11 dispersal warnings, made one arrest for drug driving, and dealt with one driver for not wearing a seatbelt.”

To sign the petition, visit https://democracy.peterborough.gov.uk/mgEPetitionDisplay.aspx?ID=70&RPID=4726844&HPID=4726844