Peterborough council takes next step to enforce motoring offences including driving down Long Causeway

Bad drivers could soon be on Peterborough City Council’s radar – after the authority made an application to be able to enforce road rules in the city.

The council has made an application to the Secretary of State for new enforcement powers to penalise illegal driving habits, which they claim will help to reduce congestion and improve air quality and road safety.

If the plans are given the green light, the authority will be able to take action against a number of offences – including punishing drivers who enter the pedestrian and cycle zone at the junction of Long Causeway and Westgate.

One of the areas the council would be able to enforce would be Long Causeway

Councillor Marco Cereste, cabinet member for planning, housing and transport, said: “We would like to thank everyone who took part in the public consultation, providing us with vital feedback which has enabled us to move these plans forward.

“We will now await a decision from the Secretary of State, but if approved, the new powers will help us achieve many of our key aims such as improving road safety and encouraging sustainable travel, benefitting road users and residents alike.”

What offences will be covered by the rules?

Examples of the type of offences that can be enforced under the new powers include:

Incorrectly driving into a bus lane or through a bus gate

Driving in a pedestrian zone

Ignoring a no entry sign

Stopping in a yellow box junction

Banned right or left turns

Illegal U-turns

Travelling the wrong way in a one-way street

A decision is expected to be made by July. Enforcement will be carried out using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and fines will be sent by post to road users who continue to ignore the restriction.

Where will council enforce the rules?

If granted these powers, the council would initially undertake enforcement at the following six locations:

Entrance into Long Causeway from Westgate (Pedestrian zone)

Entrance into Westgate from Broadway / Midgate (Pedestrian and cycle zone)

Church Street / Cowgate Junction (No entry)

Queens Drive West (Safer school street)

Apollo Avenue / Peterborough Road - Stanground (Bus gate)