Peterborough council leader angered after bus stops targeted by vandals

Cllr Fitzgerald has reacted angrily to the fact that a number of bus stops and signposts across Bretton have been tagged in recent weeks.

The vandalism has angered many local residents and has now been reported for clean up by Aragon Direct Services.

Cllr Fitzgerald said in a Facebook post: “I have no idea why some people think this is acceptable behaviour. Local taxpayers will now foot the bill to clean this up - including the very same families of the people that did this along Bretton Way!