Peterborough cocaine dealer jailed for 16 months after being caught in Millfield

A man who was involved in supplying cocaine in Peterborough has been jailed.

Mirsaif Khan, 50, was arrested on 31 May after he sold the drug twice at a venue in Millfield, Lincoln Road.

Khan, of Clarence Road, Peterborough, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

This week at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for a total of 16 months.

DC Tracey Black said: “The supply of cocaine and other class A drugs destroys lives by trapping people in addiction.

“The wider impact on our communities is significant, with drugs being linked to other crimes such as shoplifting, burglary and violence.

“We’re determined to do all we can to bring drug dealers to justice and make Cambridgeshire even safer.”