News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Peterborough cocaine dealer jailed for 16 months after being caught in Millfield

Mirsaif Khan admits being concerned in supply of cocaine at crown court hearing
By Stephen Briggs
Published 1st Feb 2024, 15:39 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 15:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man who was involved in supplying cocaine in Peterborough has been jailed.

Mirsaif Khan, 50, was arrested on 31 May after he sold the drug twice at a venue in Millfield, Lincoln Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Khan, of Clarence Road, Peterborough, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Most Popular
Mirsaif KhanMirsaif Khan
Mirsaif Khan

This week at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for a total of 16 months.

DC Tracey Black said: “The supply of cocaine and other class A drugs destroys lives by trapping people in addiction.

“The wider impact on our communities is significant, with drugs being linked to other crimes such as shoplifting, burglary and violence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re determined to do all we can to bring drug dealers to justice and make Cambridgeshire even safer.”

Anyone with information or concerns about drugs can report to police online via the dedicated drugs information webpage.

Related topics:PeterboroughMillfieldCambridgeshire