Peterborough Co-op closed after reports of break in
A Peterborough Co-op was forced to close this morning (November 5) after reports of a break in.
Police were called at before 6am by staff with reports of a burglary at the Co-op store at the Ortongate Shopping Centre in Orton Goldhay. The store remained closed throughout the morning with police tape around the front door. One of the glass panels in the door had been smashed.
Police were on the scene making enquiries and have been working to pinpoint exactly what had been taken.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 5.30am today (5 November) with reports of a burglary at the Co-op, Ortongate Shopping Centre, Bushfield.
“It is unclear exactly what has been taken and officers are currently at the scene making enquiries.
“No arrests have been made at this time and an investigation is ongoing.
“Anyone with information is urged to contact police either online www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report or via 101 quoting incident 0055 of 5 November.”