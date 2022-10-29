FC Peterborough have been the victim of a break-in.

A Peterborough football club has been left shocked after almost all of their kit was stolen in a break-in overnight.

The break-in is believed to have happened from a vehicle overnight on Friday/Saturday (October 29).

The club has issued an appeal to try and help trace the kit but has been left struggling to provide enough for their reserve side to use in it game on Saturday.

A twitter post from the club read: “Unfortunately last night our away kit has been stolen from a vehicle break-in.

If anyone sees the kit anywhere, please do let us know. Can’t imagine it being of much use to anyone else! We would appreciate any shares.

"As a community club one of our biggest expenses is kit so this is hugely inconvenient and leaves our reserves struggling for a kit for today’s match.”

The club has over 250 players among its 12 teams, ranging from juniors to adults, and are based at the former Branch Bros Stadium at Chestnut Avenue in Dogsthorpe.

