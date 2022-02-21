Peterborough class A drug dealer jailed after crack cocaine found in ‘man bag’

Abubacar Djalo, 27, was stopped by traffic officers in Taverners Road, Millfield, on 2 February 2020, after his car triggered Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) for having no insurance.

He was arrested after officers found crack cocaine and cannabis concealed with his “man bag”, which he stated was for “personal use”.

A search of Djalo’s home in Gladstone Street uncovered evidence of drug dealing, including small weighing scales, self-seal “deal bags”, £300 cash found in a safe and further class A drugs, including both crack cocaine and heroin.

Abubacar Djalo

He was later charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis, all of which he was found guilty of yesterday (Thursday 17 February) following a two-day trial at Peterborough Crown Court.

He was sentenced to a total of three-and-a-half years in prison.

Detective Sergeant Liam Sweeney said: “Drugs bring misery to our communities, not only through the associated violence and rivalry between dealers, but also through addiction, anti-social behaviour and lower-level crime.