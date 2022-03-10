Peterborough City Councillor assaulted after seeing woman spat at and verbally abused in street

Cllr Ed Murphy, who represents the Ravensthorpe Ward, had been out canvassing and speaking to residents at about 5.15pm on Tuesday afternoon when the incident happened in Alderman’s Drive.

He was left with bruising round the eye as a result.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward to help catch the culprit.

Ed Murphy was punched in the face during the incident

Cllr Murphy said; “I was walking home after canvassing on what had been a nice day saying hello to residents.

“I saw a man in his 30s threatening a woman in the street. His behaviour was horrible. I saw him spit at the woman, which is an assault. He was using misogynistic words - it really was horrible. It was shocking to to see it happening in the street like that. I first thought it was a domestic incident, but when I spoke to the woman later, she said she did not know him.

“Along with the abuse, he kept saying to her ‘I’m a millionaire get out of my way.’

“I went up to the man and told him to stop. He then came over and punched me in the face.

“He didn’t say much to me - he might have sworn at me, but that was it.

“Then, after he punched me, he got in his car and drove off.”

After checking the woman was OK, Cllr Murphy then contacted police as he walked home.

He said: “The woman said she was physically OK, but was just a bit shaken up.”

Cllr Murphy said that the man was aged in his 30s, and was south Asian. He described his car as a black saloon.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said; ““e were called at 5.45pm yesterday (8 March) with reports of violence in Alderman’s Drive, Peterborough.

“It was reported a man was being abusive towards a woman in a road rage incident when another man stopped to intervene.

“The man who intervened was punched by the suspect. All three had left the scene by the time the incident was reported.

“The suspect was described as an Asian man in his 20s, with short dark hair and a beard. He was wearing a grey sweatshirt and was driving an Audi or BMW.