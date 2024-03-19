Peterborough chocolate thief goes straight to jail after being found with a knife
A man who stole chocolate from a shop in Whittlesey has been jailed after he was found in possession of a knife.
On 15 September last year, Lloyd Speight, 36, entered Lincolnshire Co-Op in West End, Whittlesey, picked up a basket and filled it with about £60 of chocolate and left without paying.
Police officers recognised Speight whilst on patrol in Cathedral Square, Peterborough city centre, on 4 November, and after running his details through the Police National Computer (PNC), he was arrested after flagging as being wanted for the shoplifting offence.
He was further arrested for being in possession of a knife in a public place after one was found in his pocket during a search.
Speight, of Riseholme, Orton Goldhay, was sentenced to six months in prison at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court
He has also been ordered to pay £55.60 in compensation to the Co-Op.
PC Chris Grant, who investigated, said: “Despite Speight’s claims that the knife was going to be used to repair his bike, it is still an offence to be in possession of a knife in a public place, and is imperative that we get them off of the streets before they potentially cause harm to someone.
“Knife crime is an issue that we as a force are continually tackling, and I urge anyone with concerns around someone who may be carrying a weapon to report it to us.”