Peterborough child rapist who subjected victim to horrific ordeal lasting eight years caged

Kenshiru Hylanda, 37, began sexually abusing the young girl in 2013 and his crimes only came to light after the victim became hysterical when speaking to someone she knew.

Hylanda was arrested and in interview admitted the offences and described how “lust” caused him to carry out the crimes, despite knowing the girl did not consent.

He later admitted a total of 11 charges, including causing a child to engage in sexual activity, four counts of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13, three counts of raping a child under the age of 13, two counts of rape and one count of attempted rape.

Court news

Hylanda, from Peterborough, was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday (23 August) where he was handed 14 years in prison, with an extended eight years on licence.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) to run until further order, which will monitor any future offending.

DC Les Ellmer said: “Hylanda’s offences have had a huge impact on the victim, who was very brave in coming forwards and confiding in officers about the horrific abuse she had suffered.

“She can now finally receive the help she needs to move forward into what little she has left of her childhood. I hope she is now able to find some closure from this traumatic period of her life.