Peterborough child rapist jailed for historic abuse

Noel Brome-Hinds locked up for 13 years

A paedophile who sexually assaulted a number of different girls, including raping one of them, has been brought to justice decades after the abuse began.

The abuse by Noel Brome-Hinds, 81, only came to light after the victims felt ready to share what had happened to them and wanted Brome-Hinds to be held accountable.

Brome-Hinds, of Wingfield, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, was arrested but denied the offences, saying they were “total lies” and described the allegations as “nasty and frustrating”.

He continued to deny any wrongdoing but stood trial at Peterborough Crown Court in November, where jurors found him guilty of 19 offences including:

13 counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14 years

Five counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 16 years

One count of raping a female aged 16 years or over

He was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (23 December) where he was handed 13 years in prison.

DC Jessica Martin, who investigated, said: “I hope this outcome brings closure for the victims and their families, and allows them to move forward with their lives.

“Child abuse comes in many different forms and can affect anyone. It’s everyone’s responsibility to help stop the abuse and tell someone, whether you’re a victim, friend or adult.

“We encourage all members of the public to be aware of adults who pay an unusual amount of attention to a child. Sharing any concerns, no matter how small, can make all the difference.

“This case also highlights that no matter when it happened or is reported, we take reports of this nature extremely seriously and will always endeavour to do all we can to protect children and seek justice.”

Cambridgeshire Police said no picture was available of Brome-Hinds