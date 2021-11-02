Peterborough charity shop forced to close following break-in

Inside Barnardo's in Werrington. Credit: Barnardo's.

Staff at Barnardo’s at the Werrington Centre first noticed signs of a break in at around 8:30am on Saturday morning (October 30) and called the police.

The shop, which raises funds to help support disadvantaged children, was forced to close for the rest of the day as a result.

Forensic officers attended the scene, but it was not clear if anything had been stolen.

No arrests have been made so far and the police have asked for anyone with any information about the incident to contact them.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 8.32am on Saturday (October 30) with reports of a burglary at Barnardo’s charity shop in Staniland Way, Peterborough.

“The break in happened overnight from Friday to Saturday. It is unclear if anything was stolen.

“Officers, including those trained in forensics, have attended the scene.

“No arrests have yet been made.”

Barnardo’s was able to reopen on Sunday (October 31) and staff have thanked local residents and businesses for their support.

A Facebook post, on Saturday, read; “Unfortunately, the store was closed today following a break-in overnight.

“We will however, be back open tomorrow.