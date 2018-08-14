Peterborough CCTV appeal after woman has a glass thrown in her face

Officers have released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following a serious assault in Peterborough on Saturday (August 11).

The attack happened in Norfolk Street, Millfield, at about 11pm when a woman in her 20s had a glass thrown at her which hit her in the face.

The woman was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries.

DC Steph Parker said: “This was an unprovoked attack and we are keen to speak to anyone who was there at the time or recognises the man.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/21822/18 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.