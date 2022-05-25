Motorists are being urged to take care where they park their car as catalytic converter thefts are increasing in the city.

In April this year there were eight such thefts – and so far in May that number has already been matched.

Thieves have been targeting car parks in the day as they try and get hold of the valuable metals used to make the items.

Police are working with car parks to investigate

Now police are working with car park operators in a bid to tackle the issue.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “We continue to experience catalytic converter thefts across the county, often with car parks and park and ride locations being targeted during the day and residential areas at night.

"We are working with council and car parks to increase awareness and crime prevention advice to reduce the number of incidents.

"We also have officers working on proactive operations both day and night.

"If you notice anyone acting suspiciously near a vehicle, please report it to us.”

Motorists can take the following precautions to help prevent them from becoming a victim:

• Park your car in a garage if possible or in a lit area up against a fence/wall/other vehicle so it can’t be lifted

• Avoid parking half-on-half-off the pavement

• Consider a catalytic lock which a garage can install

• Fit a tilt car alarm

• Install a video doorbell and/or driveway alarm that will alert you to suspicious activity”