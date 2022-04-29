A multi-agency operation has taken place in central Peterborough to tackle organised crime.

The operation, held yesterday (Thursday 28 April), was in response to intelligence and community concerns around criminal activity including modern slavery, drugs supply, selling illicit tobacco products and money laundering.

It was carried out by government agencies including Environment Agency, Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC), Immigration Enforcement, Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), Health and Safety Executive (HSE), Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) and police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The operation to tackle organised crime was held in Peterborough yesterday

Eight convenience stores were visited in the Lincoln Road area of Millfield, as well as four hand-carwashes in Millfield, Woodston and Yaxley.

A 33-year-old man was arrested after being wanted for failing to appear in court in connection with burglary offences, while a 28-year-old man was arrested for being in possession of cannabis and an offensive weapon in a public place – an extendable baton.

During one of the visits to a hand-carwash, one of the workers was identified as a long-term high-risk missing person from another county, and two workers were found to be underage therefore returned home and notices have been issued to the business owners by the GLAA and an investigation commenced.

More than 25,000 illegal or counterfeit cigarettes and 9kg of tobacco were seized in connection with suspected tax evasion.

Other results include:

Four referrals made by DWP to HMRC in relation to minimum wage breaches affecting nine workers

Two referrals to Trading Standards in connection with breaches relating to vapes

Eight notifications made by the Environmental Agency and HSE in relation to water/drainage disposal, general working conditions and local waterways at hand-carwashes

Two investigations being commenced by DWP for people earning cash-in-hand and not paying tax

Inspector Karl Secker, from the Peterborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: ““Acting on intelligence and responding to community concerns, we came together to visit a number of businesses operating in the Lincoln Road area of Millfield to check for a number of things around employee rights, pay and conditions, whether people were legally working here in the UK and checking whether anyone was being exploited or had been brought here against their will.

“We were also looking for signs of organised criminality which is often connected to things such as tax evasion and money laundering, which is something our colleagues at HMRC specialise in.

“Days such as this where numerous agencies all come together are not a one-off, this is all part of the ongoing work our neighbourhood policing teams do day in, day out, in response to concerns from the local community.

“We ask the public to continue to report any information or concerns to us. The more information we have, the better picture we can build and the more efficient we can be at targeting those causing harm to our communities.”