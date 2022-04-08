Two cannabis growers who jumped out of first-floor windows to evade police have been jailed.

Officers carried out a warrant in Vale Drive, Hampton Vale, Peterborough, on 1 December last year.

As they entered the house, 24-year-old Artan Batusha jumped from a first-floor window and tried to run, however he sustained a broken ankle and was restrained by one of the officers.

A second man, 27-year-old Jetmir Cubi, also jumped from a window and began hitting the officer to the head and torso in an attempt to free his accomplice.

Cubi made a run for it but was caught and arrested in nearby Tinus Avenue.

A total of 96 cannabis plants and five kilos of dried cannabis worth up to about £168,000 were found inside the house, along with £3,000 in cash and three mobile phones.

Cubi, of Broadway, Peterborough, and Batusha, of Vale Drive, Hampton Vale, were both charged with producing cannabis and acquiring criminal property – namely cash, which they admitted in court.

Cubi also admitted a charge of assaulting an emergency worker by beating.

They both appeared at Huntingdon Law Court today (Friday 8 April) where they were each sentenced to two years and one month in prison.

DC Fran Scott, who investigated, said: “Thankfully the officer was not seriously hurt, however he is still suffering from the injuries caused by Cubi that day, something a police officer should never have to experience for simply doing their job.

“This is another example of how drugs bring violence and grief to our communities which is why we are working so hard to disrupt those who are dealing and producing drugs in our county.”

