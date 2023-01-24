A cannabis farmer who tried to escape through the back door of a house as officers forced their way in through the front has been jailed.

Orland Hysenleka, 28, ran back into the kitchen of the house in Lady Charlotte Way, Hampton Hargate, Peterborough, as officers executed a drugs warrant at around 8.30am on November 12 last year.

Officers found cannabis grows on both floors of the house containing a total of 144 plants. The electricity box had also been bypassed.

Orland Hysenleka was jailed after police found a cannabis factory.

In his interview, Hysenleka claimed he had been at the house watering the plants for about a month and had been given £100 for food. He also told detectives he owed a debt to men who helped him gain illegal entry to Britain in 2018.

Last week (January 17), at Peterborough Crown Court, Hysenleka, of no fixed address, was sentenced to two years and two months in prison, having pleaded guilty to producing cannabis – a class B drug. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £228.

DC Andrew Donaldson said: “By executing this warrant we seized a large amount of cannabis and prevented it from being sold on the streets.