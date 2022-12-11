Peterborough businesses are being invited to a workshop in a bid to help tackle domestic abuse and help employees who might be affected.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Partnership, part of Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council, are hosting the event in January, to let firms know what they can do to help employees.

Research shows that 40% of domestic abuse victims have been prevented from getting to work by their abuser and 75% of female victims are targeted in their workplace. For some survivors, work may be the only place they can escape their abuser and have opportunity to contact support organisations.

The workshop is open to businesses in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

The event on Tuesday, 31 January from 12pm will be hosted by Sharon Livermore, a survivor of domestic abuse who uses her personal experience to create a culture of openness and change within businesses.

As well as learning about types of abuse, attendees will also find out how to recognise signs of domestic abuse in the workplace, how it impacts on businesses and how to start a conversation with employees and colleagues. Sharon will also be providing a template Domestic Abuse Policy and advice on how to implement this.

