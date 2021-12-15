Peterborough bus driver banned from roads after being caught drink driving while behind wheel of car as police crackdown continues

The police are currently carrying out a drink drive crackdown

Cambridgeshire police said bus driver Christopher O’Sullivan, (40), of Bowness Way, Gunthorpe, was arrested on Tuesday evening last week at about 9.30pm in Birchtree Avenue, Dogsthorpe.

Officers spotted a Mazda being driven erratically so pulled it over to offer words of advice about the manner of driving.

A road-side breath test was carried out which gave a reading of 51 – legal limit being 35.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last week, and was given a £120 fine and was disqualified from driving for one year.

O’Sullivan was arrested as part of Cambridgeshire Police’s winter drink drive crackdown.

In the second week of the campaign, seven people were arrested for drink driving in Peterborough, including O’Sullivan.

Of those, a second man has also been sentenced.

Zeshaan Tariq, (27), of Meadow Grove, Welland, was arrested on Tuesday evening last week at about 9.30pm in Thorpe Road.

Officers were carrying out routine stop-checks as part of the drink drive campaign and requested for Tariq to pull over. He blew 54 and admitted being disqualified from driving until 2023. He was charged with drink driving, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance.

Tariq was disqualified from driving for 38 months, and ordered to carry out 180 hours unpaid work.

Of the other five, one woman was due in court yesterday (December 14), one man and one woman are due in court in January.