Peterborough burglary suspect arrested after officer's bike race with child

A Peterborough burglary suspect was arrested by police – after an officer had a bike race with a 10-year-old child.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday in Orton following the challenge laid down by the youngster.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “When one of our neighbourhood officers was challenged to a cycle race by a youngster in Orton Goldhay, he wasn't expecting it to end in arresting a wanted man!!

The officer won the cycle race before making the arrest

“The officer was on cycle patrol in the area when he was challenged to a race by a 10-year-old to the nearby skate park.

“Upon reaching the finish line, the officer spotted a man who he recognised to be wanted for domestic violence, burglary and theft offences.

“He initially ran off but the officer soon caught up using his bike, and then ran to detain him.”